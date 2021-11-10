Sebastien Carrière, Canada’s new ambassador to Haïti.

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haiti received the credentials of Canada’s new ambassador to the country, Sebastien Carrière, on Nov. 9.

Haiti’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Claude Joseph, made the announcement in a tweet.

Canada’s new representative to Haiti reiterated his country’s solidarity with the people of Haiti in a tweet on the Canadian Embassy’s Twitter account. “I expressed concern about the current crisis in the country, but said Canada stands ready to support this solution,” it read.

Sébastien Carriére replaces Stuart Savage in this position.