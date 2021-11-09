PARIS — Nerloude Nicolas announced that she will no longer play for Haiti’s women’s soccer team in an Instagram story on Nov. 5.
“That’s how I can say goodbye,” the 22-year-old wrote in the story in which she included pictures of her playing days with Haiti. “Thank you for all these beautiful moments, all the sweet memories. There were a lot of good and bad days.”
Nicolas is still playing for Racing Club Saint-Denis in France’s second division.
Players don’t usually stop representing their national teams in their early 20s, so Nicolas’s decision left several Les Grenadières fans wondering.
Translation: “Why did Nerloude make that decision? Is it because of what all of us know? Usually at 22, a young person is supposed to be focusing more on her career. I still can’t understand the decision.”
Nicolas said she won’t regret the decision, which she made long ago.
The Léogâne native represented Haiti at the Under-15, U-17, U-20 and senior level, according to sports reporter Caleb Pierre. Nicolas notably played in the 2018 U-20 World Cup.