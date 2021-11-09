PARIS — Nerloude Nicolas announced that she will no longer play for Haiti’s women’s soccer team in an Instagram story on Nov. 5.

“That’s how I can say goodbye,” the 22-year-old wrote in the story in which she included pictures of her playing days with Haiti. “Thank you for all these beautiful moments, all the sweet memories. There were a lot of good and bad days.”

Nicolas is still playing for Racing Club Saint-Denis in France’s second division.

Players don’t usually stop representing their national teams in their early 20s, so Nicolas’s decision left several Les Grenadières fans wondering.

Poukisa Nerloude pran desizyon sa?

Èske se pou sa nou tout konnen yo?

Nòmalman a 22 lane yon jèn ta sipoze ap mete plis fokis sou karyè li.

M poko ka konprann desizyon an 🤔 https://t.co/5J1iABgkNS — Leevens Vilme 🥇🇭🇹 (@leevens_vilme) November 5, 2021

Translation: “Why did Nerloude make that decision? Is it because of what all of us know? Usually at 22, a young person is supposed to be focusing more on her career. I still can’t understand the decision.”

Nicolas said she won’t regret the decision, which she made long ago.

The Léogâne native represented Haiti at the Under-15, U-17, U-20 and senior level, according to sports reporter Caleb Pierre. Nicolas notably played in the 2018 U-20 World Cup.