NEW YORK — In the weeks since the migration crisis in Del Rio, Texas, Haitian-American elected officials have pressed for greater influence with federal policymakers. They say it has not been easy to gain attention, particularly from the White House.

“What is very clear to us is immigration is not pulling high, so it’s not a priority, and that’s the bottom line,” said Alix Desulme, chair of the National Haitian American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON) and vice-mayor of North Miami.

After September’s influx of Haitian asylum seekers in Del Rio, Texas, NHAEON has articulated a set of immigration policy priorities. But since meeting with Biden administration officials, its members say, they have received little indication that policies will change. Thousands more Haitian migrants are currently heading to the southern border via Mexico.

