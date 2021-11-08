Actor Atkins Estimond, Hightown TV show, Hollywood actors
Haitian-American actor Atkins Estimond playing Osito during a scene in "Hightown." Photo credit: Mark Schafer/ Hightown

FORT LAUDERDALE — One day at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale, nine-year-old Atkins Estimond decided to mimic his teacher to entertain his fellow fourth-graders. The act came at a price — a ‘Put your hands out’ sentiron whooping from his father at the school. But it also planted the entertainer seed in Estimond.

“I just enjoyed putting on a show,” Estimond, 34, said. “People were laughing at me for making fun of the teacher. I definitely liked to entertain. That’s probably what kept me doing it.”

These days, Estimond entertains as an actor in “Hightown,” a crime drama set in Cape Cod, Massachusetts now in its second season on Starz. Estimond plays Osito, a Haitian-Dominican drug trafficker implicated in a murder investigation. The South Florida native is also set to join the cast of “Inside Man,” a BBC and Netflix miniseries scheduled to air in 2022. 

Onz Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and ESNY before joining The Haitian Times. Onz is also a Report for America corps member.