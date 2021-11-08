FORT LAUDERDALE — One day at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale, nine-year-old Atkins Estimond decided to mimic his teacher to entertain his fellow fourth-graders. The act came at a price — a ‘Put your hands out’ sentiron whooping from his father at the school. But it also planted the entertainer seed in Estimond.

“I just enjoyed putting on a show,” Estimond, 34, said. “People were laughing at me for making fun of the teacher. I definitely liked to entertain. That’s probably what kept me doing it.”

These days, Estimond entertains as an actor in “Hightown,” a crime drama set in Cape Cod, Massachusetts now in its second season on Starz. Estimond plays Osito, a Haitian-Dominican drug trafficker implicated in a murder investigation. The South Florida native is also set to join the cast of “Inside Man,” a BBC and Netflix miniseries scheduled to air in 2022.

