Port-au-Prince – The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has donated 250 oxygen cylinders to Haiti’s Ministry of Public Health and Population of Haiti as part of the U.S. government’s continued efforts to respond to COVID-19. Through a public note, the United States Embassy in Haiti said the cylinders will help hospitals in Haiti provide life-saving care to patients.

"I am proud that we continue to respond to Haiti's urgent needs in combating the COVID-19 pandemic with support from U.S. government agencies, including USAID, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and U.S. Southern Command, " said Kenneth Merten, the U.S. chargé d'affaires to Haiti.