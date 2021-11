The United States government delivered more than 100,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to Haiti. Photo credit: US Embassy Haiti

The United States government delivered more than 100,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to Haiti on Nov. 4, officials said.

The US Embassy in Haiti made the announcement via a tweet.

Haiti has seen an increase in cases of coronavirus infection in recent weeks. Children in age groups zero to nine and 10 to 19 are also affected, the Ministry of Public Health and Population has said.