House fire in Arnaud, a town in the department of Nippes. Photo credit: Hebdo24.com

Port-au-Prince – A child is dead and three other people were injured in a Nov. 4 house fire in Arnaud, a town in the department of Nippes. The fire was caused by a stockpile of gallons of gasoline inside the house, Le Nouvelliste reported.

The child victim was playing with other children in the house when the fire erupted, causing extensive burns. He was transported to Sainte-Thérèse Hospital in Miragoâne, where he died from his injuries. The others injured, all family members, were rushed to the Nippes General Hospital. Read more