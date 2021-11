The lawyers of the Petit-Goâve Bar walked on Friday February 18, 2021 against kidnapping. photo credit: Le Facteur Haiti.

PORT-AU-PRINCE — The practice of providing free legal assistance to alleged kidnappers and their accomplices must come to an end, Haitian lawyers say.

According to the local daily, Le Nouvelliste, lawyers from Haiti’s 18 jurisdictions have urged the president of the Federation of the Haitian Lawyers Bars to stop the practice. The lawyers say they are outraged at the recent barbaric acts perpetrated by armed gangs. Read more