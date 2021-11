More than 100 Haitian migrants were rescued by police after being abandoned inside a shipping container on the side of the road in Guatemala on October 9,2021. Photo credit: BBC.com

GUATEMALA — Guatemalan police said they discovered 54 Haitians hiding in the trailer of a truck heading to Mexico, hoping to reach the United States, according to the Le Nouvelliste.

The group of migrants included 20 men, 20 women and 14 minors, one of whom was traveling unaccompanied, Guatemalan police spokesman Jorge Aguilar said in a statement. The truck was intercepted on the Pacific Highway.

Two Guatemalans suspected of being the smugglers were arrested. Read more