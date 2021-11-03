The Democratic winner of Florida’s 20th Congressional District primary election, featuring Haitian-American contender Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, was too tight to call on Election Day.

Of the 47,000 ballots by Democrats in the seat formerly occupied by Alcee Hastings, Cherfilus-McCormick was leading by about 30 more votes, or .1 percent more votes, than Dale Holness. As of late Tuesday, 204 mail-in ballots from Palm Beach still needed to be counted, according to The Miami Herald. Florida laws state that if the margin remains less or equal to .5 percent after the overall tally is completed, votes must be recounted.

“We won tonight, but it's not final until it's final,” Cherfilus-McCormick tweeted. “Keep praying.”

