A man protesting against the kidnapping crisis in front of a fire set in the street. Photo via Vice

Several people were kidnapped Oct. 31 in Tibwadòm, a locality in Haiti’s Northwest Department, Le Nouvelliste has reported.

Jean Volney Bellamin, a government commissioner, told the newspaper that the crime happened in the early morning hours, when armed gangsters stopped a vehicle with three passengers, including an operator from the National Identification Office (ONI) of Bassin-Bleu.

Later that day, a public transportation bus was hijacked in the same locality, according to a government prosecutor.

Bellamin did not provide the exact number of hostages held by the kidnappers but confirmed that the bus follows a busy route between Port-de-Paix and Port-au-Prince.

One ONI employee and another person were released after a ransom was paid.