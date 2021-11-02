Ralph Tedy Erol/File Photo via Reuters

Three Florida residents are facing federal charges for allegedly smuggling firearms from South Florida to leaders of Haiti’s notorious 400 Mawozo gang, recently accused of kidnapping at least 17 American and Canadian missionaries last month near Port-au-Prince.

That’s according to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday, which alleges the trio, Eliande Tunis, Jocelyn Dor, and Walder St. Louis, filled orders for assorted weapons sent via WhatsApp by two unnamed 400 Mawozo higher-ups, including one for a .50-caliber Barrett Model 82A1 sniper rifle.

Tunis, a U.S. citizen, is a full-fledged member of 400 Mawozo, prosecutors claim, and allegedly sent a message to an unnamed co-conspirator in Haiti saying, "We are snakes, We slither to get where we are going. They would be shocked to see Mawozo invade Miami."