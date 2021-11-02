A rifle strapped around his neck, Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, walked with a throng of people marching in Port-au-Prince last month to denounce kidnappings. With a rara band providing music as a backdrop, the demonstrators — including several children — sang with Chérizier, who this year began calling the gang he leads Fòs Revolisyonè G9, which translates to Force Revolutionary G9.

“G9 pa nan kidnapping,” they chanted, meaning the group is not involved in kidnapping. Journalists scrambled through the crowd to record Chérizier on their phones. Boys in the crowd gazed upon, with the vacuum of Haitian government left wide open, he proclaimed himself a man of the people.

Now, the Haitian government is attempting to slow down Chérizier from committing “terrorist acts” by asking various social media platforms to block his accounts. It’s a move that won't be productive, especially because Chérizier mainly sends his messages across in press conferences now — not his social media accounts — some residents said.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.