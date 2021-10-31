Happy Halloween! The closing of October with All Hallows’ Eve also signals the start of fét gede/fête Guede celebrations in November for many practitioners of Vodou. And some non-practitioners who simply enjoy the theatricality of the tradition that combines Haitian culture and spirituality.

To better understand the roots of Haitian gede, check out these titles about Vodou. At a minimum, they’ll put you in the spirit to enjoy Halloween’s ghouls-and-goblins fare even more this weekend. At most, they’ll transform your views about Vodou and enlighten you about gede, an aspect of the religion so similar to Day of the Dead celebrations common in Latin America.

The following descriptions are from the book publishers.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.