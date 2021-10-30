Amid the Haitian migration crisis in the United States, several Haitian community organizers and civic leaders called for a “united national voice” to speak for and propose a sustainable solution. The call came during a virtual panel on Oct. 21, organized by The Haitian Times.

“We are missing one national voice,” said Carole Barotte Joseph, a retired college president who volunteered with Houston Haitians United to help at the top.. “We need one national organization that at the strike of a moment — whatever occurs, whatever the issue — that can stand up and represent the Haitian community.”

Following the influx of mostly Haitian migrants camping at the border in Del Rio, Texas, thousands were permitted entry into the U.S. while about 8,000 were repatriated to Haiti. With the crisis unfolding on U.S. soil — rife with televised mistreatment and inhumane conditions on display — the community leaders on the panel said Haitian organizations must come together to help implement policies to protect the Haitians’ dignity.

