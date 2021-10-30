Local inhabitants as well as ambulances scrambled to help people whose boat capsized on Oct. 30, 2021. Hoy Digital file photo.

At least 12 people were dead and 30 more rescued early Saturday morning after a boat with passengers and construction materials capsized near Haiti’s southern coast, Haitian officials said.

Eric Provost, director of Haiti’s Maritime and Navigation Service, said the boat had been too full when it overturned between the communes of Anse-a-Pitres and Marigot in the Southeast Department.

When Provost announced the deaths earlier Saturday, he said at least 12 were dead. Later, Prime Minister Ariel Henry released a statement of condolences on Twitter saying that at least 19 people were now dead.

The boat typically can carry hundreds of people, according to local media.

Haiti’s southeast site recently experienced a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that left at least 2,200 people dead.