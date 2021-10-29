MIAMI — With headliners like Garcelle Beauvais in the lineup, a fashion show to benefit children in Haiti was sold out one week out. To Dr. Julio Hernandez of Angels for Humanity, the group that organized the show, the interest was proof that live entertainment is a successful way to raise funds for the children.

“People like to be touched, but they want to come to an event and have a good time,” Hernandez said of Sunday’s show at the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne hotel in Miami. “We were there to give an incredible show but at the same time we showed them [in videos] the hard work that we do, the children that we helped.”

Angels for Humanity, a non-profit organization based in Miami, raised over $100,000 through the Catwalk for Charity Brunch & Fashion Show, which drew about 500 attendees.

