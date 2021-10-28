The three-month mark of Jovenel Moïse’s death ushered in the formal involvement of his widow Martine Moïse into the murder investigation, the arrest in Jamaica of another Colombian ex-soldier and more calls for Haiti’s prime minister, who is implicated in the assassination plot, to resign.

To date, at least 44 arrests have been made in the assassination, including that of 20 police officers and presidential security officials, 18 Colombians and three Haitian-Americans with ties to South Florida. This includes the most recent arrest of former Colombian military officer Mario Palacios Palacios.

The rising insecurity in Haiti could complicate the Moïse investigation, already hurt by a weak justice sector faced with recent judicial resignations, said Alexandra Filippova, senior staff attorney with the Institute for Justice and Democracy in Haiti (IJDH).

