Inspector General Jean Gardy Muscadin, the new chief of staff for the director general and Inspector General Joany Canéus, the new director of the administrative police (DCPA).

The Haitian National Police made several changes to its leadership following the replacement of Director General Léon Charles with Frantz Elbé, reported Le Nouvelliste.

Inspector General Joany Canéus was appointed director of the administrative police (DCPA) on Oct. 25, replacing Inspector General Monès Auguste. Inspector General Jean Gardy Muscadin was appointed the new chief of staff for the director general, replacing Inspector General Paul Thomas.

Divisional commissioners Jean Michelet Choute, Alain Auguste and Robert Edwige have been appointed director of traffic control and road signage (DCPR), director of logistics and head of the firearms permit service, respectively. Read more