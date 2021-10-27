People vote during the Primary Election Day at P.S. 249 The Caton School on June 22, 2021 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Marie-Nadine Pierre grew up in East New York, then left for school, including a master’s degree in anthropology at the University of California Berkeley. But when she returned to her hometown, her life changed and her career in academia ended. After losing custody of her children and her home to foreclosure, Pierre now found herself moving from shelter to shelter.

“I am very disappointed in this mayor because unfortunately 90 percent of the homeless people look like me,” said Pierre, 52. “The price of rentals and buying houses have become so out of proportion with earnings and the service sector is not paying enough.”

When considering who she should vote for in New York City’s general election, homelessness in the city is among the key issues Pierre examines the candidates’ platforms to understand. Although most Haitian-American voters in New York City vote Democratic, in tune with the traditional political fabric of the city governance, some, like Pierre, feel downright dejected during this election for a variety of reasons.

