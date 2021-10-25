Saint-Louis church of Jeremie seriously damage in the August 14 earthaque. Photo credit: The Mirror.

A 4.1. magnitude earthquake struck Jeremie, in southern Haiti, at 1 a.m. Oct. 24, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. No damage was reported.

In August, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti, devastating many cities in Haiti’s southern region — including Les Cayes, Jeremie, Saint Louis du Sud, Aquin, Petit Trou de Nippes, Anse-a-Veau and Cavaillon. More than 2,200 people have died.

The Aug. 14 earthquake occurred along the same fault line as the 2010 quake that killed at least 250,000 in Port-Aug-Prince