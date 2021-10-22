A divisional commissioner, Frantz Elbé, was appointed the new chief of Haiti’s National Police (PNH) following the resignation of Léon Charles, Le Nouvelliste reported.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry was among the elected officials present at Elbé’s installation ceremony Thursday.

The move comes amid a general outcry against rampant violence by street gangs, including a surge in kidnappings that saw a group of mostly American missionaries abducted last weekend. Through October this year, nearly 800 kidnappings have been reported, according to one human rights group.

Many Haitians also began calling on Charles to resign months ago, following the assassination of the country’s president Jovenel Moïse.

Earlier in the week, the Democratic and Popular Sector (SDP) political party called on Henry to dismiss Charles. The SDP members gave Henry's government until Nov. 1 to execute the requests.