After Haiti’s 2010 earthquake, when billions of dollars in aid were squandered by major non-governmental organizations or awarded to American contractors, Haitian-Americans watching from aboard learned to demand accountability when it comes to helping Haiti. This time around, many of these Haitians-Americans, like Garcelle Menos of Brooklyn, are choosing to work directly with groups they feel they can trust.

That’s why next month, Menos is organizing a fundraiser to benefit nonprofit Hope for Haiti, which supports children through education and health programming.

“They’re so transparent, all their financial documents are right there on their website,” Menos said.

Proceeds from A Toast to Hope Gala on Nov. 14 in downtown Brooklyn will support Hope for Haiti’s emergency preparedness and response program. Partners like Appleton Estate Rum and The Boies Law Firm have set an initial fundraising goal of $10,000.

“When it comes to physical supplies, yes there is a need for them, however larger organizations have the resources to transport these items on a large scale,” said Menos. “It’s continuous work happening, so that’s why I think it’s a little more important to find a reputable organization [and] work with them.”

In addition to individuals, other organizations have also prioritized fundraising, putting to use what they learned after the 2010 earthquake, when donated goods took too long to reach Haiti while survivors in immediate need waited. During this year’s earthquake relief, organizations used the money they raised to purchase supplies locally. They said it was a quicker process and had the added benefit of contributing to Haiti’s economy.

CapraCare, a charitable organization based in New York, helped more than 4,000 people receive medical assistance, hygiene kits and food in Haiti’s southwest region following the devastating Aug. 14 earthquake. Jean Pierre-Louis, the organization’s president, said one of the main reasons CapraCare has been so effective is because they focus on raising money instead of collecting items

“Sending us cans, food, hygiene kits would not have made it possible for us to reach over 4,000 people with medical services,” Pierre-Louis said on Oct. 14.

To date, CapraCare has raised over $200,000 to assist earthquake survivors, Pierre-Louis said. Haiti Renewal Alliance (HRA), another organization prioritizing monetary donations, raised about $75,000, said Firmin Backer, its chief operating officer. And Fonkoze, a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., dedicated to empowering Haitians, raised more than $600,000 in response to the earthquake, said Mabel Valdivia, the organization’s executive director.

Fonkoze used the funds to distribute hygiene kits, send cash grants to affected local staff and provide mental health services like trauma counseling. CapraCare also focused on providing mental healthcare, helping more than 450 survivors.

“To be able to generate that kind of support over the course of two months is pretty staggering considering that other emergencies, like Hurricane Matthew in 2016, didn’t generate that kind of response from folks,” Valdivia said.

Even so, the amount of donations started to decrease significantly just weeks after the earthquake. HRA’s donations dropped by 75%, Backer said, leaving them scrambling to find a way to provide ongoing assistance.

Donors stepped up for both immediate relief efforts and the long-term recovery process. Since Aug. 14, businesses and public figures have pledged to donate an additional $1.7 million to HRA. With the additional funds, HRA plans to construct homes, rebuild businesses, schools and hospitals, and help survivors find employment.

“It’s not just individuals, but it’s the community that we are going to assist in rebuilding their lives,” Backer said.

Organizations have also recently received donations from public figures and prominent people. Former NFL player Clifford Avril contributed $50K toward Hope for Haiti’s earthquake response in early October.

Overall, the volume of individual donations may be slowing compared to the days after the crisis. However, nonprofit groups remain optimistic.

“We’ve had more support this year than we’ve ever had,” Pierre-Louis said. “We’re in a better position to amplify our work on the ground.”