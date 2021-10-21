Below are free or low-cost happenings in the New York and Florida Haitian communities throughout the month of October.
NEW YORK
October 11 – 18, 2021
Tout se Pa! Haitian dance class
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
AbunDance Academy of the Arts
90 Sullivan Place
For tickets, which start at $20, click here
October 21, 2021
Webinar – Haitian Dignity Under Attack: What You Can Do
6:30 p.m.
Hosted by The Haitian Times
To register, click here
October 23, 2021
Community Town Hall – Haitian Migrant Crisis Update from NHAEON Members & Listening Session on Haiti: U.S. Policy toward Haiti
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
God’s Battalion of Prayer
661 Linden Blvd.
Brooklyn, NY 11203
To register, click here
October 23, 2021
Screening of Creole version of Documentary “Crime Punishment,” hosted by Edwin Raymond
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
The Zombie House
734 Flatbush Ave.
FLORIDA
October 9 – 30, 2021
Caribbean Market Days
10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
5925 NE Second Avenue
Miami, FL 33137
For more details, visit here
October 9 – 30, 2021
Haitian Folkloric Dance Class
1:00 p.m. – 2:30 pm
Little Haiti Cultural Complex
212 NE 59th Terrace Theater
For more details, visit here
October 16 – 17, 2021
Caribbean Culture Fest Weekend
Starting at 5:00 p.m.
Miramar Regional Park
16801 Miramar Parkway
For more details, visit here
October 21 – 23, 2021
ABA seeks legal volunteers to help Haitian immigrants at monthly clinics
Hosted by the Office of New Americans of Miami-Dade, Florida
To sign up, visit here