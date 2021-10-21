Below are free or low-cost happenings in the New York and Florida Haitian communities throughout the month of October.

The Haitian Times will host a webinar on the recent border crisis on Oct. 21, 2021.

NEW YORK

October 11 – 18, 2021

Tout se Pa! Haitian dance class

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

AbunDance Academy of the Arts

90 Sullivan Place

For tickets, which start at $20, click here

October 21, 2021

Webinar – Haitian Dignity Under Attack: What You Can Do

6:30 p.m.

Hosted by The Haitian Times

To register, click here

October 23, 2021

Community Town Hall – Haitian Migrant Crisis Update from NHAEON Members & Listening Session on Haiti: U.S. Policy toward Haiti

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

God’s Battalion of Prayer

661 Linden Blvd.

Brooklyn, NY 11203

To register, click here

October 23, 2021

Screening of Creole version of Documentary “Crime Punishment,” hosted by Edwin Raymond

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The Zombie House

734 Flatbush Ave.

FLORIDA

October 9 – 30, 2021

Caribbean Market Days

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

5925 NE Second Avenue

Miami, FL 33137

For more details, visit here

October 9 – 30, 2021

Haitian Folkloric Dance Class

1:00 p.m. – 2:30 pm

Little Haiti Cultural Complex

212 NE 59th Terrace Theater

For more details, visit here

October 16 – 17, 2021

Caribbean Culture Fest Weekend

Starting at 5:00 p.m.

Miramar Regional Park

16801 Miramar Parkway

For more details, visit here

October 21 – 23, 2021

ABA seeks legal volunteers to help Haitian immigrants at monthly clinics

Hosted by the Office of New Americans of Miami-Dade, Florida

To sign up, visit here