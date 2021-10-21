PORT-AU-PRINCE — The Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights (CARDH) reported this week that at least 782 kidnappings have occurred since the start of the year, Le Nouvelliste reported Oct. 20. In the first half of October alone, 119 kidnappings have been reported.

CARDH reported 796 kidnappings for the entire 12 months of 2020 in Haiti. The latest numbers put 2021 on pace to set a new record for abductions by the end of December.

The Oct. 19 report follows a weekend kidnapping spree that drew international attention because 17 foreign missionaries — 16 Americans and one Canadian, including several children — were abducted in Ganthier, a town east of Port-au-Prince. FBI agents are in Haiti to investigate and work through a reported $17 million ransom request.

One day after the report was published, several people, including a 9-year-old, were kidnapped in Bon Repos in Croix-des-Bouquets, Le Nouvelliste reported. Read more