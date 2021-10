Haiti’s chief of police Léon Charles. Photo credit: Le Nouvelliste.

PORT-AU-PRINCE — The Democratic and Popular Sector (SDP) called on Prime Minister Ariel Henry to dismiss the National Police General Director, Léon Charles, the local daily Le Nouvelliste reported. The political party also demanded on Oct. 20 that Henry organizes a consensus government.

SDP members said they will give Henry's government until Nov. 1 to execute the requests. If he does not meet their demands by then, the group said it will side with the opposition against Henry.