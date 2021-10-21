TABARRE/DELMAS, HAITI — Motorcycle drivers took to the streets in the communes of Tabarre and Delmas Wednesday, blocking roads with fiery barricades in protest against the continuing increase in fuel prices, Le Nouvelliste reported.

A similar demonstration occurred the same day in Jérémie, prompting schools to release students early.

The Office for the Monetization of Development Assistance Programs (BMPAD) announced earlier this week that a shipment of gas products had arrived to supply the market.

However, motorcycle riders and taxi drivers have protested for months over the gas shortage in different parts of Haiti. The drivers say the fuel shortage is a scam, created by gas station owners and street vendors to charge higher prices. Read more