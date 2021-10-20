Saint Marc city civil registrar officer Charlienord Thompson. Photo credit: Constant Haiti.

Authorities arrested twelve people, including Saint Marc city civil registrar officer Charlienord Thompson, on Oct.18 for the illegal sale of gasoline, local daily Le Nouvelliste reported.

Government commissioner of Saint Marc, Moise Deristin, along with the national police, were tipped off by residents about the resale of gasoline products that were being stored in large quantities at Thompson’s residence. They arrested Thompson, formerly the deputy mayor of Saint Marc, at the scene.

The defendants are currently being held for processing.

“It is unacceptable that people take advantage of the difficult situation in the country to financially exploit the residents,” Deristin said. Read more.