For years, Slovenia Dorisca, an aspiring nurse in Haiti, tried to earn a living in Santiago, Chile. For a while, she sold perfume and lotions in the street for a company that hired immigrants like her. Yet due to the language barrier — she didn’t speak Spanish — and low volume of customers, Dorisca didn’t earn enough to make ends meet. She was forced to make a life-altering decision.

“For more than two years in Chile, I couldn’t find any job,” said Dorisca, 29. “My husband’s paycheck was not enough to take care of our family. Despite all our efforts and many expenses, we have never received the appropriate documents to live freely in the country. That’s why we decided to leave.”

Unable to obtain the proper documentation necessary for a better job and worried about supporting their family, Dorisca and her husband decided to leave for the United States in 2019.

