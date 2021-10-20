Professor Patrice Dérénoncourt.photo credit: Mag Haiti.

Members of the Economic, Social and Political Sciences (EPSU) department at Université Notre-Dame d’Haiti called for the immediate and unconditional release of Professor Patrice Dérénoncourt, local daily Le Nouvelliste reported. The university called on the Haitian government and international community to take action against the wave of kidnappings.

Dérénoncourt, a professor of criminology and constitutional law, was taken by armed bandits on Oct. 16 during a weekend kidnapping spree. One police officer with Haiti’s Narcotics Trafficking Brigade was killed at the scene of the incident and another later succumbed to his wounds.

In a separate incident, over the weekend, members of the 400 Mawozo gang abducted a group of missionaries — 16 Americans and one Canadian citizen, including several children. The group has demanded $17 million for their release, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Read more