Nicole Laborde was a teenager when she arrived from Haiti with her mother, in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood, in 1986. Soon after learning English in high school and through television, Laborde had to figure out what to make of her life and career.

After graduating from the now-defunct Prospect Heights High School in Crown Heights and working multiple food service jobs, Laborde enrolled in a five-week nursing assistant training program. It would prove to be the first step in realizing her calling.

“I decided that I would work full-time as a nursing assistant, again thinking, ‘what is my path, what is my purpose,” said Laborde, who now resides in Coram, New York, with her husband Capenter Laborde and their two children, Shaena and Sheldon. “I did promise myself that I needed to better myself, that I was not going to stay as a nursing assistant.”

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.