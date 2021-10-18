Employees of the Office of Vehicle Insurance, known by its French acronym as OAVCT, held a demonstration in Pétion-Ville Oct. 15 to protest the Oct. 14 kidnapping of their director, Kurdy Larêche. The employees erected barricades with burned tires and used boulders to block the road not far from the offices of the OAVCT, and they vowed to continue protesting until Larêche is released.

Similarly, employees of the Immigration and Emigration Administration organized a similar demonstration to demand the release of their colleague Johnson Joseph, who was also kidnapped on Oct. 12.