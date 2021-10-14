motorcyclist riding between two burning tires. Photo credit: ABC News.

For the third day in a row, motorcycle taxi drivers protesting fuel shortages have blocked the national road near Léogâne and Gressier, national daily Le Nouvelliste reported.

Protestors accused the owners of the gas stations of feeding the black market of the fuel products. Similar protests broke out against fuel station owners in Cap-Haitien over the summer over the same alleged scheme.

The motorcycle taxi drivers, along with the mayor of Jacmel, Marky Kessa, seized gasoline containers from street vendors along the highway. Read more