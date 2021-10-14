Frenel Saintil. Photo credit: Haiti24

The Haitian National Police (PNH) appointed Divisional Commissioner Frenel Saintil as the new Director of the West Departmental Office. The announcement was made via Twitter on Wednesday, Oct.13.

Saintil, who was in charge of the Brigade of Operation and Intervention Departmental Office, replaces Alex Pierre Louis.

Also announced is the appointment of Kalerbe Exantus as the new Principal Commissioner of Petion-Ville. He replaces Patrick Rosarion, who was transferred to the Central Direction of Administrative Police, DCPA.

The changes are part of a PNH strategy to reduce violence throughout the country.