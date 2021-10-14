Mon Cash Haiti. Photo credit: haiti 24

Digicel, the mobile telecommunications company, will implement a 40% increase on withdrawal fees from its mobile wallet application, MonCash, starting Oct. 18.

Transactions such as deposits, P2P transfers and merchant payments remain free, as will plan purchases.

MonCash is a money management service that allows registered customers to carry out financial transactions through their mobile phones through a partnership with Sogebank, according to Digicel.

The announcement angered users, some of whom called for a protest in front of the Digicel office in Turgeau, Port-au-Prince, next Monday.