    Mon Cash Haiti. Photo credit: haiti 24

    Digicel, the mobile telecommunications company, will implement a 40% increase on withdrawal fees from its mobile wallet application, MonCash, starting Oct. 18.

    Transactions such as deposits, P2P transfers and merchant payments remain free, as will plan purchases.

    MonCash is a money management service that allows registered customers to carry out financial transactions through their mobile phones through a partnership with Sogebank, according to Digicel.

    The announcement angered users, some of whom called for a protest in front of the Digicel office in Turgeau, Port-au-Prince, next Monday.

