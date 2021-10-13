Kenneth Merten. photo credit: US Embassy in Haiti.

The United States Ambassador to Haiti from 2009 to 2012, Kenneth Merten, is back in Haiti in a new role as Chargé d’Affaires. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday.

“I am proud to announce the return of [Merten] to Haiti to serve as Chargé d’Affaires. The United States is an unwavering partner of Haiti and we remain determined to support the Haitian people,” Blinken tweeted.

The appointment comes after news of U.S. Ambassador Michele Sison’s term ending in September.