UDMO Haiti. Photo credit: PNH twitter

Haitian police in Cap-Haitien arrested 13 people during operations carried out the past week, according to local media reports. Several of the arrested are suspected in the Oct. 5 kidnapping of agent Jocelyn Jean Philippe, a member of the Departmental Unit for Maintenance of Order, known in its french acronym as UDMO.

In Les Cayes, the local Civil Court of First Instance and the National Haitian Police in the South seized two gasoline tankers and made several arrests during an operation carried out on Oct. 11 in Nan Banbou, a locality. According to the chief prosecutor, Ronald Richemond, the arrested were smuggling gasoline into the city.