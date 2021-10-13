Eliodor Devariste. photo credit:Eglise methodiste libre haiti.

Kidnappers have released Pastor Eliodor Dévariste of the Free Methodist Church of Parc Chrétien after receiving an undisclosed ransom, local radio reported.

Dévariste was kidnapped Oct. 9 and freed on the evening of Oct. 11. His family did not disclose the amount of the ransom paid to the criminals.

Members of the Protestant religious community in Delmas had protested against the kidnapping of Dévariste and demanded the pastor’s immediate release. Two other pastors have been kidnapped in two separate kidnapping attacks in recent weeks.