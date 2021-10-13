Kenneth Merten. Photo credit: US Embassy Haiti.

The United States Ambassador to Haiti from 2009 to 2012, Kenneth Merten, is back in Haiti in a new role as chargé d’affaires. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday.

“I am proud to announce the return of [Merten] to Haiti to serve as Chargé d’Affaires. The United States is an unwavering partner of Haiti and we remain determined to support the Haitian people,” Blinken tweeted.

The appointment follows news that U.S. Ambassador Michele Sison’s term ended in September. Diplomats occupy the chargé d’affaires role when that ambassador position is not filled. Chargés have the same privileges and immunities as ambassadors, but are outranked by them.

Many Haitians in the diaspora and in Haiti reacted to news of Merten’s appointment with swift condemnation. Via Twitter and other social media, they accused Merten of engineering Michel Martelly’s 2011 election to the presidency, a move said to have exacerbated Haiti’s political and economic turmoil.

Here are some of the reactions on twitter:

The origin of the tragedy Haiti’ s facing starts with Kenneth Merten action by overthrew the result of the 2010 Haiti election.@jrgaillot @RepGregoryMeeks @RepAndyLevin @USEmbassyHaiti @StateDept pic.twitter.com/WxoOfk7UWg — wilbens chery (@coachbenbens) October 12, 2021

You can never be part of the solution if you're already part of the problem. — Ayiti Senbòl Rezistans (@Ayitipaobeyi) October 12, 2021

Has the US changed it’s stance on it’s relationship with Haiti? If not, why? Haiti cannot continue with business as usual. A new ambassador is the perfect time for America to pivot on it’s past transgressions with Haiti and to build new, better relationships. — The Robinator (@RobinFEsco) October 12, 2021

As a Haitian American I’m so embarrassed in dealing with the @USEmbassyHaiti. It’s a microcosm of the greater issues. I’ve been calling for 2 days with no one answering I’ve emailed and get only generic responses. I just need one live human that can assist us with passport issue — HoopsForHaiti (@HoopsForHaiti12) October 12, 2021

This is unacceptable and the contrary of what the Haitian people asked for or what Daniel Foot denounced. — ticorn (@ticorn15) October 13, 2021

And the beat goes on again with the same old and familiar suspect 🤷🏿‍♂️ the more it changes the more it remains the same isn’t it ? 🙄 With such friend , Haiti doesn’t need any enemy indeed 🤔🇭🇹🤷🏿‍♂️🙄 — JeanFredericTheodore (@jftheo1963) October 12, 2021

It's nearly impossible for democracy to take root in Haiti, in its impoverished condition! — HAITI FÒK GIN SANTÉ (@FokGin) October 12, 2021