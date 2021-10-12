Uzra Zeya. Photo credit: Haiti tweets.

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya, will travel to Haiti and Panama between Oct. 12–16.

In Haiti, Under Secretary Zeya will meet with Prime Minister Ariel Henry, according to the U.S. Embassy in Haiti. They plan to discuss an inclusive, Haitian-led political dialogue that will lead to free and fair elections, the country’s deteriorating security situation and how it can best support returning migrants.

Zeya will also meet with officials from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UNICEF, as well as Minister of Justice, Liszt Quitel, to discuss the investigation into President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination and the Bel-Air, La Saline and Grand Ravine massacres.

“These meetings will advance partnerships that are addressing the root causes of migration in Haiti, and support Haitian-led efforts toward the restoration of democratic institutions,” the statement said. Read more