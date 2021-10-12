NEW YORK — As the diaspora rallied to assist Haiti after yet another devastating earthquake on Aug. 14, a group of Haitian-American NYPD officers helped organize a donation drive at police precincts throughout New York City. In the collection effort also supported by elected officials, precincts opened their doors to collect a variety of goods, including canned foods, bottled water, clothing and baby supplies through Sept. 3.

Members of the Haitian American Law Enforcement Fraternal Organization (HALEFO) then collected the supplies from the police precincts and transported the items to a Long Island City warehouse for storage. From there, said HALEFO spokesperson Claude Jean-Pierre, the group had to finalize transportation logistics.

In the end, the relief supplies — 11 containers carrying 100 tons of supplies, according to local media — left the city on a container ship bound for Port-au-Prince Oct. 4. They are being shipped in-kind and will be received in Haiti by HALEFO’s partner, Food for the Poor Haiti.

