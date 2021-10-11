PORT-AU-PRINCE — Former First Lady Martine Moïse and two of her children have filed a complaint against Prime Minister Ariel Henry and other officials for allegedly being involved in the assassination of her husband Jovenel Moïse, according to Le Nouvelliste.

Judge Garry Orélien interviewed Moïse concerning the assassination on Oct. 6. News of the complaint emerged on Oct. 8.

“The plaintiffs filed the complaint against Ariel Henry because, according to reports and Digicel, he had telephone conversations with Joseph Félix Badio on the night of the murder,” Emmanuel Jeanty, one of Moïse’s attorneys, told Le Nouvelliste.

The police issued a search notice against Badio for allegedly playing a role in the assassination in July. Moïse, and her son and daughter Jovenel Jr. and Jomarlie Moïse, also filed complaints against Badio, Paul Denis, James Solages, Dimitry Hérard, Wendell Coq Thélot, Jean Laguel Civil.

The local reports did not specify the alleged role of each person accused. However, with the exception of Denis, a former Minister of Justice, most of the accused are people already implicated in the July 7 murder by investigators and judicial authorities.

Civil, Jovenel Moïse’s security coordinator and Hérard, head of the slain president’s security unit, are both under custody. Solages, a Haitian-American self-described entrepreneur from Florida, is also in custody. Thélot is a former Supreme Court judge for whom the police issued a wanted notice on Jul. 23.

The Moïse family’s formal accusations come at the end of a week that saw Moïse return to Haïti after spending months in recovery in Florida. She visited her husband’s resting place Oct. 1, then interviewed with Orelien for nearly four hours Oct. 6. Source