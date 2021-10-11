Fort Lauderdale, FL — Nearly two months after the Aug. 14 earthquake left thousands with broken limbs, open wounds and many other injuries, nurses with the Haitian American Nurses Association who traveled to Les Cayes last week found scores of survivors still awaiting care. On top of the injuries, many residents who lost their homes are living in makeshift tents, struggling to meet their basic needs.

Meanwhile, donations to help the ravaged area of Haiti have slowed.

“When things happen, people usually seem to be gung-ho. Then a few weeks, a few months after, people tend to forget,” said Marie Woodson, a Florida’s 101st district representative. “The help we need — we’re going to need it for years to come.”

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.