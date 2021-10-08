James Solages. Photo credit: News 24.fr

James Solages, a suspect in President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, appeared in court on Oct. 7.

He appeared in front of Judge Garry Orélien as part of the investigation into the assassination.

Solages was arrested on July 8, the day after the assassination, along with 16 other suspects including Colombian nationals. The Fort Lauderdale area-based man is suspected of translating for the Colombian mercenaries, who allegedly barged into the Moise family’s private home and firing a hail of gunfire that killed the president and injured former First Lady Martine Moise.

Three other hearings have already taken place this week, including that of the former first lady, head of the General Security Unit of the National Palace USGPN), Dimitri Hérard and former coordinator of the Presidential Security Unit (USP), Jean Laguel Civil.