The Biden administration believes that the Haitian migration situation is a regional challenge and will enlist regional partners as it seeks to find a solution. Garry Pierre-Pierre , publisher and founder the Haitian Times spoke to Jon Piechowski about that and other issues. He is the deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs
Garry Pierre-Pierre is a Pulitzer-prize winning, multimedia and entrepreneurial journalist. In 1999, he left the New York Times to launch the Haitian Times, a New York-based English-language publication serving the Haitian Diaspora. He is also the co-founder of the City University Graduate School of Journalism‘s Center for Community and Ethnic Media and a senior producer at CUNY TV.More by Garry Pierre-Pierre