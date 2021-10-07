Former first lady Martine Moise. Photo credit: Loop News

Former first lady Martine Moise made an initial court appearance on Oct. 6, appearing in front of Judge Garry Orélien as part of the investigation into the assassination of her husband, President Jovenel Moïse, local media reported.

Moïse, who has called for justice for her husband, was greeted by dozens of supporters, many of them wearing white t-shirts bearing the image of the slain leader.

She recently returned to Haiti from Florida, where she had been recovering from injuries she sustained during the attack that claimed her husband’s life. Read more.