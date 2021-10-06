Students are back to school in the south after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti in August.

In a back-to-school campaign launched Oct. 4, the National Education and Vocational Training Ministry urged all schools that are able to welcome students in the Nippes, Grande-Anse and Les Cayes departments, local radio Metropole reported. The campaign’s re-opening launch, held at the Saint-Anne des Cayes School, drew Marie Lucie Joseph, minister of National Education, Bruno Maes, UNICEF’s Representative in Haiti, various local and national government authorities, and teachers.

At the Saint-Anne des Cayes event, officials reiterated the need to ensure students continue their studies, even if at a limited capacity. To provide that learning opportunity, some pupils will be scheduled for morning sessions and others for afternoon classes this school year.

The officials chose Saint-Anne, an elementary and secondary school, for the event because it is also accommodating students of the national school of Derrière-Fort, a nearby commune that was severely damaged by the quake.

Students in Haiti’s seven other departments, including those in Port-au-Prince, returned to school Sept. 21. Read more