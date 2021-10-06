The Bahamas turned back a group of 388 Haitians who were trying to enter its shores.

On Oct. 1, the Haitians were put on three commercial flights to the Cap-Haitien International Airport. Three more flights from the Bahamas were expected to land Oct. 4, according to the regional coordinator of the International Organization for Migration.

Upon arrival, the National Migration Office, or ONM, greeted them with an envelope of cash to pay for local transportation. Kerwing Augustin, ONM’s northern regional coordinator, said a partnership between the Haitian government and IOM helped provide the stipends. Read more