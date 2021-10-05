Haitian asylum seekers back to Haiti after being deported by Biden Administration. Photo credit: Metropole.

Several U.N. agencies called on the U. S. to stop expelling Haitians without individually assessing their needs.

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said that international law prohibits collective expulsions and requires that each case be examined in order to identify protection needs.

UN officials said that while they can provide basic assistance to Haitians both throughout their journey and once they return home, more needs to be done to establish lasting solutions.