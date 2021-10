An almost empty street in Port au Prince, with only a few pedestrians. Photo credit: Juno7

Schools and businesses throughout Port-au-Prince were closed on Oct. 4 in observance of a strike protesting the recent surge in violence and kidnappings following the assasination of then-president Jovenel Moïse. Protesters also denounced rising gas prices caused by fuel shortages, national daily Le Nouvelliste reported.

Several transportation unions and members of other sectors organized the strike to pressure the government into taking greater action to protect its citizens.